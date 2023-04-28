In the 2023-2025 state transportation budget recently finalized, there is a glaring omission: funding for passenger and freight rail. [“Highways, ferries get big slice of $13.5B budget,” April 26, Northwest] Why is this important? The most recent IPCC report repeats the urgent call not only for slashing emissions but also for increasing energy efficiency by 2030. Amtrak passenger trains and freight trains, both “class 1” and shortline, are at least three times more energy efficient than cars and trucks per passenger and ton mile. Mode-shift to trains should be a priority in Olympia, but it isn’t. Olympia’s focus on highways travel — and an ultra high speed passenger train that is part of a “vision for 2050,” not for 2030 — does not make climate sense. It is irrational that our leaders neglect Amtrak north-south from Vancouver, Canada to Portland, Oregon and east-west from Seattle and Auburn to Yakima and Spokane. Our existing rail network is a solution to many problems, but maybe it’s just not popular with energy investors who are threatened by its energy efficiency.

Mary Paterson, Seattle