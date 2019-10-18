Re: “Share of Americans with no religious affiliation growing, survey shows” [Oct. 18, A6]:

Reading this article makes my heart sad. It is no wonder that our country and the whole world has lost its way. Our Founding Fathers were very religious people who put together the Constitution based on right and wrong behavior.

I am saddened at the lack of civility and end-of-life care of elderly people, and by gun violence, road rage and abortion. Where in our human family have we lost compassion for one another?

Just maybe we could pray that peace could overtake our leaders and bring some stability to our everyday existence. You don’t have to be in a religious community to take a deep breath and know that you have violated God’s plan for you.

Sandra Newmaster, Burien