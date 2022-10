Re: “In a queen’s farewell, lessons in patriotism and truth telling” [Sept. 29, Opinion]:

Thank you ever so much for the excellent truth-telling editorial. Triumphalism has prevailed for far too long in our country, especially in the propaganda set forth in standard history texts that are used in our classrooms. Those texts ignore the dark side of our history.

Without truth, we are lost, both individually and as a nation.

Barbara Schlotfeldt, Tacoma