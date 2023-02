Re: “Board pares AP curriculum for African American studies” [Feb. 23, Nation & World]:

I’m a 70-year-old white male who never heard about the Tulsa Race Massacre until about 10 years ago. I never found out about the Wounded Knee Massacre or Sand Creek Massacre until I was in college.

Why do we need to whitewash our past with a made-for-TV history? Is there any truth to “the truth shall set you free” or is that really the fear that drives this political football?

Larry Kida, Bainbridge Island