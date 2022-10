Re: “In a queen’s farewell, lessons in patriotism and truth telling” [Sept. 29, Opinion]:

The disdain held by some today for acknowledging and teaching this country’s racist history needs to be countered with a strong commitment to a future that is honest and accurate, a future in which all of this country’s people and their histories are seen.

In the absence of that commitment, how far will we stray from truth and how much damage will we inflict from the lies we tell?

Roger Roffman, Seattle