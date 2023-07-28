Upon reading Sydney Brownstone’s piece on Northern State Hospital in Sedro-Woolley, I could not help but realize that our history of erasure has a long legacy and one that continues today [“Lost patients,” July 16, A1].

The marginalized and disenfranchised people of the 20th century were routinely warehoused in institutions like Northern State. Upon their death, their existence was largely denied. Parallels can be drawn between the policies of sequestering Native Americans and Indigenous Canadians in residential boarding schools to purge them of their culture. The records of the fates of these Native youth were similarly withheld from public view in order to minimize liability and embarrassment about the deplorable treatment they were subjected to.

Today, we are opening a new chapter of erasure with the growing epidemic of denial of the record of institutional racism. The culture wars and denial of racial history strive for the same obfuscation that will ultimately leave our populace with no knowledge of the civil rights struggle. This country’s history of slavery will eventually be classified as a “conspiracy theory” by those who restrict our schools from teaching factual history.

Jeffrey Pollack, Kingston