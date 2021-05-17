Re: “The billionaire brain teaser” [May 14, Opinion]:

What the father in the David Horsey cartoon should be telling his son, rather than that things are “out of whack,” is:

“Son, that’s an example of the American Dream! Jeff Bezos had an idea, started it in his garage in Bellevue and stuck with it when many people told him it wouldn’t work. He has created a couple of million jobs around the world and has made many people wealthy, including himself, because he built a business that provides services and products that millions of people want, use and enjoy every day. Good for Jeff, and good for us! Only in America!”

John R. Hoehl Jr., Issaquah