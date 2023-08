Re: “Amazon employees not sold on ‘serendipity’ of office work” [Aug. 17, A1]:

Thanks to Mike Hopkins of Amazon for commenting on workers returning: “I don’t have data to back it up, but I know it is better.”

This quote for our times is truly all-purpose, applying to elections, diseases, vaccines or anything else we care to opine on.

Jay R. Kaplan, Vashon