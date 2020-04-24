Re: “As Amazon cracks down on dissent, tech and warehouse workers unite over coronavirus, environment” [April 20, Business]:

Amazon’s statement that they support employees’ right to criticize working conditions rings completely insincere in light of the recent firing of some of their critics.

Why is it that corporate America assumes that every worker gives up their First Amendment right to freedom of speech once they get a job? I know of no court decision to this effect.

Guerry Hoddersen, Seattle