Re: “Amazon NYC warehouse workers support union in historic labor win” and “Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s pay package was $212 million in 2021” [April 1, Business]:

If anyone doubts the need for worker union protections, the headline citing a successful union fight in New York alongside the report of Amazon’s CEO compensation of $212 million for one year should eliminate any doubts.

Workers, the backbone of any business, deserve better.

Richard B Ellenberger, Normandy Park