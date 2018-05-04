The Seattle City Council is considering a business tax on the largest companies to help provide affordable housing for low income and homeless individuals. [“Amazon issues a threat over Seattle’s head-tax plan,” Page One, May 3.]

Newly elected Mayor Jenny Durkan has yet to answer reporters’ questions as to where she stands on the issue because, as she says, “It is complicated and I cannot give a yes or no answer.”

This is deflection or avoidance; the process might be complicated but where she stands on the matter isn’t. The problem is that Durkan has always been on the side of issues that have had majority or unanimous support from the City Council, businesses, the community and voters; but it is not that way, now.

Even Councilmember Kshama Sawant wants Durkan to pick a side: Either she is for it or against it; it is as simple as that. A real leader takes a position, even if it is unpopular, and either persuasively wins the other side over or, at the very least, understands and respects the viewpoint of those who disagree.

Mayor Durkan: Politics is not a love fest where you can sweet talk your way into passing legislation. It is more like a slugfest where you have to fight every day for what you believe is in the best interest of citizens.

If you want to be popular, you made the wrong career choice.

Robert Randle, Tacoma