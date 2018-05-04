In Amazon’s $4 billion corporate headquarters, just the panes of glass in the spheres cost $26 million. So it seems like Amazon could afford to pay a $21 million head tax earmarked for affordable housing and homeless services [“Amazon issues a threat over Seattle’s head-tax plan,” Page One, May 3].
Or is Seattle entering its own Gilded Age, where the rich build mansions and monuments while the poor get the scraps?
John Bancroft, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.