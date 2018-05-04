In Amazon’s $4 billion corporate headquarters, just the panes of glass in the spheres cost $26 million. So it seems like Amazon could afford to pay a $21 million head tax earmarked for affordable housing and homeless services [“Amazon issues a threat over Seattle’s head-tax plan,” Page One, May 3].

Or is Seattle entering its own Gilded Age, where the rich build mansions and monuments while the poor get the scraps?

John Bancroft, Seattle