Re: “10 reasons to say no to the job-killing Sawant tax” [April 20, Opinion]:

I agree that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s tax is bad economics and terrible for businesses. Nevertheless, I support it. Why? Because I am one of the forgotten people in Seattle: a middle-class renter.

I am neither rich enough to afford the high rent and high housing prices nor poor enough to qualify for subsidized housing. The Seattle city government has been happy to welcome all the new high-paying jobs but has refused to allow building enough housing for all the new workers. If Seattle will not make zoning changes to permit sufficient housing for all the people currently here, then the only recourse is to stop adding jobs.

The heart of Seattle used to be its middle class, but unless something changes, Seattle will soon be a city composed of no one but the rich and those who have subsidized housing.

Greg Smith, Seattle