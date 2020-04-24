Re: “10 reasons why the Amazon Tax is needed now” [April 24, Opinion]:

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s counter to the Op-Ed “10 reasons to say no to the job-killing Sawant tax” [April 20, Opinion] by Councilmember Alex Pedersen and chief Windermere Real Estate economist Matthew Gardner is, at best, a mediocre argument to tax, tax, tax.

I do not for a second believe any of the revenue generated would be wisely used. We all know how well the millions of dollars for the homeless was spent. We are all still paying for that fiasco that continues on and on. I urge the Seattle City Council and Mayor Jenny Durkan to vote against this and save our city by doing so.

This Sawant proposal will just trickle on down to the citizens in some form or another.

Rita Martinez, Seattle