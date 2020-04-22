Re: “10 reasons to say no to the job-killing Sawant tax” [April 21, Opinion]:

In this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard to turn one’s attention away from the daily reports on testing, personal protective equipment, hospitalizations and deaths, but I am very grateful to my district representative, Councilmember Alex Pedersen, for outlining clear reasons why this is not the time for the City Council to consider the tax on employers in Seattle that Councilmember Kshama Sawant has been proposing for many years.

His Op-Ed outlines the reasons very clearly. They reflect my thinking, too, as a voter and lifelong resident of Seattle. If there have been any lessons from COVID-19, it’s that we are all in this together, and we need to think regionally, nationally and globally about the impact of our decisions. Our employers are not the enemies of our city; they are our partners. They are vital to building — and rebuilding — the future of our city.

Michele Anciaux Aoki, Seattle