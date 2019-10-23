Re: “Sanders calls Amazon’s PAC spending ‘outrageous.’ ”

In defending itself, Amazon has further strengthened two adversaries who would tear it down.

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is politically viable because Seattle has undergone extensive changes that have benefitted some and pushed out others. As the largest and most visible symbol of these changes, Amazon is the easy target that Sawant needs to win reelection. Amazon’s excessive donations to political-action committees influencing City Council races provide the fodder needed for Sawant’s cannons: “Egan Orion — an Amazonian pawn.”

Worse, Amazon has increased the chances that President Donald Trump wins reelection in 2020. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have latched unto Amazon’s PAC donations as clear examples of the excessive influence of corporations in America’s political system. The fact that they are 100% right increases their likelihood of receiving the Democratic nomination. The only problem is that neither of their positions will carry the Midwestern states in which I grew.

Amazon is a company famous for making data-driven decisions. As a moderate who doesn’t align with the positions of Sawant, Warren or Sanders, I’m sincerely hoping that Amazon is using data and not emotions to guide its political funding.

Morgan Putnam, Seattle