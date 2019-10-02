Re: “Amazon’s climate plans need transparency”:

We welcome the editorial board’s support for Amazon’s Climate Pledge though are surprised by its concerns because Amazon’s climate commitment already has transparency.

We can assure readers that we are committed to reporting our carbon footprint today and on an annual basis going forward as we invent and invest to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement — to be net-zero carbon — 10 years early. Amazon agrees that regularly reporting on sustainability goals and progress is important for a commitment of this nature — which is why it’s the first requirement of The Climate Pledge we have created and are inviting other companies to join.

To track our progress in achieving net zero carbon by 2040, we launched a comprehensive sustainability website, amazon.com/sustainability, that includes our independently-assured carbon footprint as well as details on our plans and programs. We invite readers to visit the website to learn about our work in this area.

Kara Hurst, Worldwide Director of Sustainability, Amazon