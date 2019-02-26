Danny Westneat’s piece on Amazon paying zero federal taxes was sure to raise the hackles of the anti-big-business zealots and begin heaping criticism on Amazon.

Amazon was simply complying with its fiduciary responsibilities to its stockholders to avoid taxes. They are avoiding, not evading taxes. What’s the difference? About 5 years in a federal prison.

The problem is not with Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing, etc., but rather with the tax law and the lawmakers who write them. The tax laws are laden with ways for corporations and the rich to avoid taxes and pay far less than the common person. The lobbyists howl when the subject of rectifying this injustice is raised and then dispense campaign funding to lawmakers to prevent changing the status quo.

Tom Donnelly, Seattle