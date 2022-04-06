Re: “Rallied by Amazon union’s win, Seattle workers see surge in unionization” [April 1, Business]:

This won’t happen, but imagine if Amazon responded to its employees forming a union by embracing the union spirit. Imagine one of the world’s largest employers also being one of its best employers. Imagine employees represented on the board of directors and employees owning a stake in the company.

It won’t happen because it doesn’t fit with executive chairman Jeff Bezos’ Day 1 plan — keep everyone on their toes as if they could be fired tomorrow. Amazon will never see past that philosophy as long as one man controls everything they do.

Mark S Johnson, Seattle