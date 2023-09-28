Re: “ ‘Amazon is a monopolist’: FTC, 17 states claim price hikes, manipulation” [Sept. 26, Business]:

I just hope that when the Federal Trade Commission finishes “improving” Amazon, it hasn’t wrecked it. I don’t want to go back to ordering stuff and having to wait 10 to 14 days for it to arrive via Pony Express (aka the United States Postal Service). I like getting stuff in a day or two, delivered right to the door.

Whatever else its faults, Amazon is just about the only corporation that actually understands the concept of customer service.

Carol Lake, Federal Way