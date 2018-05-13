Your editorial opposing a small tax increase on big, scary Amazon and other large companies [“Reject head tax,” May 6] fails to ask the essential question:

Do more jobs, more people and endless economic growth improve the quality of life for the people of Seattle?

I would argue that the answer in clearly no, and that life in both Seattle and Vancouver was much nicer 30 years ago than it is now.

Marjorie Sinel, Bellingham