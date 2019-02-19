Re: “Tax breaks like Amazon’s destabilize democracy”:

I do not shop on Amazon, and this is another good reason not to support the company. The “Amazon Effect” on brick and mortar stores is reason enough for me to not give them my business. The empty store shelves like we experienced with the recent “snowmageddon” will only grow worse with this effect.

The fact that Amazon pays little in federal taxes adds insult to injury.

Tracy Gavin, Sammamish