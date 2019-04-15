Re: “ ‘Amazing weather’ or alarming trend?”:

I too have been appalled at the climate-change ignorance of calling record-breaking warm temperatures in winter “amazing” or “great weather, huh?” Near 80 degrees in March in our region is symptomatic of global climate change, not simply a great opportunity to get outside in sunshine.

We must insist that our state eliminate infrastructure for fossil fuels of all kinds — no fracked liquefied natural gas facility on the Tacoma tideflats; no fracked LNG-to-methanol-to-ship-to-China-for-plastics plant at Kalama.

We must make alternative fuels accessible and affordable so our state becomes a leader in climate-change mitigation.

Andrea Avni, Vashon Island