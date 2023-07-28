Re: “Don’t let EVs kill vital AM radio” [July 25, Opinion]:

I read Tom Philp’s informative Op-Ed on forcing car manufacturers to keep AM radios in electric vehicles. However, it left off one important aspect of AM broadcasting.

I am a ham radio operator and focus my volunteer hours on emergency communications. I was also the designated amateur radio operator tasked to assist the city of Redmond to program its AM 1650 broadcast radio, which can be used to broadcast emergency or blue-sky information to residents as the need arises. Systems like these are used across the country to inform drivers of road or bridge closures, construction or avalanche detours, storm warnings and more.

I owned a 2017 Tesla that initially came with an AM radio (which worked fine) but it was subsequently removed after a hardware “update.” My current 2023 Tesla is still missing an AM receiver. As a ham, I’m familiar with radio frequency shielding and it’s not that difficult to halt interference at the source.

I encourage Congress to force manufacturers to put AM radios in cars and continue funding for local and roadside emergency AM radio broadcast systems. What the country needs is more receivers and more public awareness of these critical systems — not less.

William Vaughn, Redmond