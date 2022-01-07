Re: “Decision looms that could determine fate of Alzheimer’s drug” [Dec. 31, Nation & World]:

I am hoping that Medicare officials will not approve coverage for the Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm for a number of reasons. First, it is unclear if treatment with this drug will slow down the progression of dementia and, if it does, the benefits may be minimal. Second, it carries considerable toxicity. These types of drugs can cause episodes of brain swelling and bleeding (up to 41% of volunteers in one study). To monitor for these complications, patients on treatment are required to undergo frequent MRI scans (up to six per year).

This introduces my final concern, which is the cost of treatment. Based on the original pricing of $56,000 per year to treat one patient, and assuming that even 10% of eligible candidates are treated, this would double the entire cost of Medicare’s annual expenditures for all drug coverage. Surely, the powers that be must recognize that it makes no sense to lay out millions of dollars for a drug of questionable efficacy and safety at the expense of placing an additional financial burden on thousands of Medicare beneficiaries already struggling to pay for their medications.

As a medical professional, I would not feel comfortable writing a prescription for it.

Sandra Rice M.D., Bellevue