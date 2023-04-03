The Seattle Times editorial board wants our government to promote “sustainable” aviation fuels [“Pass sustainable aviation fuels bill to combat climate crisis,” March 30, Opinion.]

It then lists sources of these “sustainable” fuels, the most predominant of which is corn grain. Corn grain is produced by diverting farmland from food production to fuel production. Diverting farmland from food production increases the need for more farmland. This need is met by deforestation in either the U.S. or in other countries. Also, the production of corn grain requires fertilizer, which results in greenhouse gas emission during both making and using the fertilizer.

The use of any so-called “sustainable” fuel should not be promoted if the production of that fuel involves the diversion of farmland from food production.

Donald Janssen, Seattle