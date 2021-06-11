Re: “Breaking free from American drinking culture” [June 5, Opinion]:

Kudos to Laura Partridge Yoo. But we need to do more than just break free, and Yoo doesn’t go far enough. She should condemn American drinking culture outright for its insidious effects.

Smoking is condemned while drinking is not. Drinking is often celebrated. Alcohol is a poison which, if consumed long enough in sufficient quantities, can destroy marriages and rot brains. Most of us have known someone to whom this has happened. What other legal substance do Americans consume that is so dangerous?

If I were Satan with evil intent, and alcohol did not exist, I would invent it.

Lee Freese, Port Ludlow