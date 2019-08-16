Re: “ ‘It’s gonna kill this community’ ” :

News of the absurd budget action taken by Alaskan Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is indeed shocking. Over several years, my work as an artist and educator has taken me to many of the communities serviced by the Alaskan marine highway. To cripple this essential system along with a “broad spectrum of government-funded programs” is yet another indication of the profound ignorance that infects our culture when such a leader is shaped by the Trump mentality.

I congratulate Sylvia Lange, a generous and courageous individual who with her family has long been a strong and integral part of the Cordova, Alaska, community.

Her example is a model for us all who value the importance of those honorable virtues of keeping our systems of education, commerce and communication well-supported right along with cherishing and stewarding the natural environments that sustain us all.

Tony Angell, Seattle