Re: “Alaska Airlines cancels more flights Monday after a weekend of chaos” [April 2, Local News]:

Why is it taking years to negotiate the contract between Alaska Airlines pilots and management? Even with a year off for COVID-19, two years is too long. The timing couldn’t be better for the pilots: the start of spring-break season. It’s a nightmare for travelers, in more ways than one. It’s not just about inconveniencing thousands of passengers by canceling flights, it’s costing travelers money. Think about the foregone hotel reservations (too late to cancel), the paid-for tours missed, the one-time-only family gatherings that can never be recaptured, not to mention the extra unplanned expense of overnight stays to wait for a rebooked flight.

I do believe pilots should be paid in line with industry standards. When I’m in the air, they hold my life in their hands. I also believe that management could have done a better job of anticipating the pent-up travel demand we are now seeing. Both sides can do a much better job of bargaining. If this is good-faith negotiation, I’m not buying it. Maybe you need a new arbitration team. With apologies to William Shakespeare, a plague on both your houses.

Marty Byrne, Lake Forest Park