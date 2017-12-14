The editorial “When decency trumps blind party loyalty” and Thomas Friedman [“Thank you, Alabama, for saying no to tribalism”] both got it wrong on the Alabama U.S. Senate special election.

The editorial stated “our moral compass is working again” despite acknowledging that 48 percent of voters supported Roy Moore. Friedman wanted to believe that “we” are moving beyond political tribalism. That spurious unity is part of a national delusion, often promoted by centrist establishment liberals.

The real lesson is that when progressive Democratic constituencies work like hell to get out the vote, they can win, which is exactly what the article “Jones won with overwhelming black vote” said [Dec. 14, A7]. We are not united, we’re divided, and we have to fight to win. Face it, and lose the fluffy clichés.

Chris Nielsen, Shoreline