The results of the Alabama U.S. Senate election offer a glimmer of hope, which means a glimmer of hope for the rest of the world.

As presidential rhetoric and actions stoop to new lows, we are made aware of how much remains to be done. Although I understood Hillary Clinton’s lack of broad appeal, I do not understand the extreme swing into President Donald Trump’s camp. That presidential decorum, to start off with, could be so quickly cast aside was disturbing. But then to watch the president, by way of tweets and other public proclamations, dig a deeper hole for himself and his party almost daily is alarming.

How could a man so unqualified be elected to this office? My hope is that those who back President Trump realize how wrong this all is and can modify their views and ways. He will not change.

Americans can be great activists when pressed. We are now pressed. Take action, even at street level to embrace each other, to tolerate each other and to understand each other. Soften your views and language. Celebrate your commonalities and diversity. The world watches and hopes with us.

Chris Carroll, Hamilton