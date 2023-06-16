Re: “NIMBYism overburdens America’s best airport” [June 9, Opinion]:

The Seattle Times editorial on Seattle-Tacoma International Airport expansion cites simplistic government extrapolations that air travel will double by 2050. But consider how these extrapolations ignore grim global trends. For example, the United Nations Human Development Index began to decline in 2020 after many years of steady increases. The Numbeo Quality of Life Index has been declining globally since 2016 and in the U.S. since 2013. World crude oil production, the primary driver of economic growth, peaked at the end of 2018 with volatile prices remaining high and certain to increase in coming years as reserves of cheaply extracted oil dwindle.

Escalating climate crises will push back on growth even more. Critical infrastructure has been neglected, along with societal inequality, even violence and homelessness. After a period of stagnation, some analysts are now forecasting long term contraction, not growth, well before 2050. How, or if, we’ll survive that remains to be seen, but certainly not by burning up more jet fuel.

Dick Burkhart, Seattle