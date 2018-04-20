Everybody is worried about broken fan blades, but nobody is questioning why we have passenger windows large enough to suck passengers out of the plane. A 6-inch window (or no window at all) would be just fine.

Also, all cars have shoulder straps with their seat belts. Why not have them in planes? That young mother might still alive today if one or both of these safety measures existed.

No matter what we do, jet engines still will explode due to the laws of probability, and the airlines will always choose profit over safety.

Meanwhile I will absolutely never ever sit in a window seat again.

George Moore, Seattle