While the world waits for sustainable aviation fuel to be developed, as the experts lament in “Scorched by climate change, the aviation industry mobilizes for sustainable fuel” [July 23, Business], we can reduce airplane emissions ourselves: Stop flying!

Consider every airline ticket: Is this trip necessary? Can we talk on screen or phone instead of burning carbon both ways? Can we savor the Cascades and the Salish Sea instead of the Alps or the Adriatic?

If we must fly, let’s limit air travel to one or two essential trips a year.

Peggy J. Printz, Seattle