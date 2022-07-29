By
The Seattle Times

While the world waits for sustainable aviation fuel to be developed, as the experts lament in “Scorched by climate change, the aviation industry mobilizes for sustainable fuel” [July 23, Business], we can reduce airplane emissions ourselves: Stop flying!

Consider every airline ticket: Is this trip necessary? Can we talk on screen or phone instead of burning carbon both ways? Can we savor the Cascades and the Salish Sea instead of the Alps or the Adriatic?

If we must fly, let’s limit air travel to one or two essential trips a year.

Peggy J. Printz, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories