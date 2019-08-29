Re: “Airlines try to improve menus, but prep at 35,000 feet not easy”:

Why are airlines spending money on chefs and worrying about changing up their menus when they could be attracting customers by reducing or eliminating baggage fees and allowing us to select our seats without paying to do so?

I would gladly give my business to the airline that guarantees I can sit with my travel partner and children, without charging me $200-plus for a family of four round-trip.

Cover the basics first, airlines, and then worry about the frills.

Cathy Springman, Bellevue