I am a licensed host renting her basement mother-in-law using Airbnb. Comfortable for travelers, my space lacks independent heat and storage space so it can’t become a legal long-term rental. Even though my basement is a part of my home, it has a separate entrance so under the recently passed legislation, I will be taxed an additional $14 per night. Since I rent 260 to 300 nights of the year, thousands of dollars from my pocket will be going into an “affordable housing fund.”

Why do I host? Ironically, to keep our house affordable. Our mortgage has gone up $200 dollars a month since we’ve lived here, with no end in sight, and we are trying to stay in our home.

Now a special deal might allow downtown operators to be exempt from a multiple-listing restriction. So developers who created a bunch of Airbnbs get to stay in business, while individual Seattle homeowners like me get taxed thousands of dollars extra.

The deepest irony is the cheap political points scored by this move result in no meaningful end to the affordability crisis either for renters or for folks like me.

Sarah Johnson, Seattle