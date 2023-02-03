Re: “Air travel: Require cockpit video recorders” [Jan. 27, Northwest Voices]:

I must respectfully disagree with the letter suggesting that the Federal Aviation Administration require cockpit video equipment to be placed in commercial aircraft.

As a 38-year military and commercial airline pilot, I would suggest that the last thing pilots need in the cockpit in the midst of an in-flight emergency is the distraction of knowing that Big Brother is looking over their shoulders and will be second guessing everything they “think” they saw come Monday morning. As it is, virtually every piece of vital information, including cockpit voice recordings and flight data recordings, is already being recorded and preserved in the infamous “black boxes.”

An in-flight emergency is a critical point in time where the flight crew must trust their training, knowledge and instincts … without having to wonder how their actions might be misperceived, misconstrued and second guessed.

Joe Stella, Friday Harbor