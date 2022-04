Re: “Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding” [April 26, Business]:

Nothing much shocks me anymore, but this small item in the Business section caught my eye. Delta Air Lines is going to start paying cabin crew during boarding. Wait, what? Up until now they haven’t been? How is that not work? And Delta is only going to pay them 50% until the plane doors close? How is that not wage theft?

Ellen Koretz, Seattle