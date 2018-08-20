My 11-month twin grandsons don’t understand why they are being kept inside, but my 4-year-old granddaughter tells me, “it’s because of the wildfires in Eastern Washington and Oregon.”

Summers of smoke-filled air are not her “new normal,” they are her normal. Clean air was not her birthright.

As I watch my grandchildren breathing air more polluted than Beijing, I wonder about those who destroy the planet and deny climate change in exchange for profits. Don’t they need to breathe? Don’t they, like all of us, start life with their first breath and die with their last?

Wilhemina Condon, Seattle