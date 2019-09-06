Re: “Christian hospital fires doctor, sets off national challenge to aid-in-dying laws” [Sept. 2, A1]:

In a state that overwhelmingly approved (65%) an aid-in-dying law, Dr. Barbara Morris planned to help her patient end his life at home. That Centura Health reportedly fired Dr. Morris is frightening for all Americans.

The Christian hospital system stated that “patients experiencing suffering that cannot be alleviated should be helped to appreciate the Christian understanding of redemptive suffering.”

If one does not want to undergo “redemptive suffering” would the patient have the right to an “out-of-network” hospital that would allow aid-in-dying?

Centura Health should be held financially responsible for inflicting “redemptive suffering” on a patient who desires an end to suffering.

