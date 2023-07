Re: “I am privileged, indeed: I’m a Washington farmer” [July 29, Opinion]:

Pam Lewison makes some valid points about the hard work of farming but errs when she implies it was her family’s efforts that transformed that desert land.

It took a massive government intervention called the Columbia Basin Reclamation Project to irrigate our arid lands and create opportunities for farmers.

Somehow authors often seem to overlook that government aid in these opinion pieces.

Scott Crain, Seattle