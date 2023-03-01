By
The Seattle Times

Regarding the kerfuffle about what constitutes being “past” one’s prime: I’m in my 70s. Words and names do come to me just a little slower. But my knowledge is vast and my life experience invaluable. My creativity, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills have never been better. People hear a little slip, a moment’s hesitation (as with President Joe Biden) and say, “He’s obviously past his prime!”

But since when does speed of processing outweigh quality of processing? It doesn’t. Nor should it. Something to think about before the next election.

Cindy M. Black, Seattle

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories