Regarding the kerfuffle about what constitutes being “past” one’s prime: I’m in my 70s. Words and names do come to me just a little slower. But my knowledge is vast and my life experience invaluable. My creativity, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills have never been better. People hear a little slip, a moment’s hesitation (as with President Joe Biden) and say, “He’s obviously past his prime!”

But since when does speed of processing outweigh quality of processing? It doesn’t. Nor should it. Something to think about before the next election.

Cindy M. Black, Seattle