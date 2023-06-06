Re: “Biden trips and falls on stage at Air Force graduation; White House says he’s ‘fine’ ” [June 1, Nation]:

I am 83 years old. I am a substitute teacher. I am a court-appointed advocate for children in the foster care system. I am the president of my homeowner’s association. I serve on an advisory committee to the board of the private school where I taught for 40 years. I am currently revising a book I wrote two decades ago. I sing in my church choir.

I have an incident-free driving record. I tripped over a garden hose recently, just as I did when I was much younger. I am glad my every pratfall doesn’t end up on social media. I have a friend my age who can barely walk or button his shirt.

I am grateful to all the folks who do not judge my competence by my years but by what I can actually do. Age really is just a number.

Lowell Hagan, Bellevue