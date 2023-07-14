The catch-as-catch-can “system” of aftercare for school children is a disaster. How in the world can we build a strong, productive local economy that also supports the public schools when families cannot find providers to care for their children after school?

Web registration is clunky (and unfair to anyone away from a computer during the day). Programs are understaffed and cannot meet the needs of schools (15 or 20 spots for 70-plus kids). Transportation from schools to programs is rare (and unconfirmed halfway through the summer). Parents (moms) are spending hours of their precious time piecing options together. And you basically have to network with the special group of parents on the PTA who have insider information to learn anything. As an incoming kindergarten family, we have received zero information from the school regarding aftercare, it’s all been word-of-mouth.

This is a 1950s system that no longer works in the 21st century. We need to reframe this from a conversation about “school” to a conversation about “how do we best support children and families during the full working day”?

Please dig into how broken this is. Seattle parents are frustrated, tired and don’t know what to do.

Sarah Greenwalt, Seattle