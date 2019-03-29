Now that the Mueller report has come out, some advice for all:

To the left: Be gracious. The American public is watching and has a strong sense of fair play. Rise above your hatred of one guy and 2016, and stop bragging about not having any conservative friends — it makes you look narrow-minded.

To the news media: A little self-reflection about the state of your sacred trust is in order. Don’t confuse facts with opinions.

To the right: Be gracious. The left’s blinders are firmly in place, and they will likely double down on hate and obstruction, but keep focusing on the big picture and doing what’s good and right for our country.

And can we all stop wringing our hands about a “constitutional crisis”? The last 10 years have been about changing the rules whenever the rules don’t suit you. Can we have a little more respect for the foundations of our unique system of democracy?

Kathy Sherman, Edmonds