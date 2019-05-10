Re: “Humans altering the planet at an ‘unprecedented’ pace” [May 7, A1]:

Curling up into a fetal position is one tempting response. But there is another way — join an organization dedicated to improving our future prospects.

Individual actions have limited impact. Riding mass transit, buying local foods and flying less are critical but not sufficient. Once we organize into groups, we magnify our actions manyfold. There are many examples in history: women’s suffrage, the U.S. civil rights movement and LGBTQ gains, to name a few.

Together, we can change the course of climate chaos and the associated extinctions through legislative action, mitigation and social change.

The more we join our efforts, the faster we can change our destructive course. Our sense of community also grows. Our anxiety over climate change and habitat destruction can abate. To quote Martin Luther King Jr., “Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley.”

Bob Kutter, Seattle