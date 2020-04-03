Re: “Will we go back? From Seattle’s homeless ‘emergency’ to airline fees, the coronavirus is making a new reality” [March 27, Northwest]:

Among the changes Danny Westneat mentions: We suddenly find shelters for more of Seattle’s homeless, we ponder online education for all Seattle public school students, and hopefully, we will eventually get there. Many of us have experienced that jobs and meetings can often be done remotely. Wouldn’t continuing that trend help solve our traffic problems?

To his list I would add we might finally realize there must be a medical floor under all of us. The pandemic underscores the reality that what affects one of us can affect all of us. The phrase “we are all in this together” may be trite, but it is true. When it comes to medical care, each of us will be healthier when all of us have coverage.

Jean Enersen, Seattle