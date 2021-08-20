I applaud President Joe Biden’s decision to finally end a 20-year mistake. Biden simply followed through on President Donald Trump’s promise to end the fiasco. It is messy to end a war no matter when you do it, but that is no reason to prolong the agony.

The U.S. must make this transition as humanitarian as possible. We need to remove our troops and stop military activity; help get workers and others out safely, and reduce red tape needed to get Afghan refugees to the U.S. …

Most important is the need to learn from our blundering history of imperialism. Let’s stop trying control the world’s resources. No one is benefiting besides a few wealthy weapons manufacturers.

Mona Lee, Seattle