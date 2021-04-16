Re: “Biden offers false hope to sell his Afghanistan surrender,” [April 15, Opinion]. As President Joe Biden announced the date for a pullout of Afghanistan, the hypocrisy is starting to ooze out everywhere.

Bloomberg columnist Eli Lake offered commentary on “Biden’s surrender” in Afghanistan

Sens. Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell and many other members of the GOP had heralded Trump’s pullout declaration.

Now that someone else is in office it is a different story. It is astounding to see the quick, 180-degree spin the GOP has done. In less than five months, they have switched from “we need to be out of Afghanistan” to “Biden is making a big mistake leaving Afghanistan.”

Does the GOP have such short memory, so little shame and such disrespect of the voters?

Afghanistan since the 1830s has been called the “graveyard of empires.” It earned that title centuries before that when it helped break Alexander the Great’s empire.

Today, despite what our collective egos might wish, it appears that Afghanistan has broken the U.S. primacy in world power. We have a choice, stay and waste time, money and souls on a losing battle or call it quits and save what we can.

Stephen Healy, Covington