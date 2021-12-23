The Coventry Carol is the only Christmas music I can hear this year while my country withholds $9 billion from Afghanistan and families suffer and will starve: “Then woe is me, poor child, for thee.”
Maureen O’Brien O’Reilly, Seattle
